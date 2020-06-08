Hundreds march through Gaithersburg as local protests of Minnesota man’s death continue
More protests planned in Montgomery County this week
Protesters march from Lakeforest Mall through Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon.
Photos by Caitlynn Peetz
Hundreds of people marched through Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon, a large show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, as local protests continued following the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody.
Protesters gathered at Lakeforest Mall and spent an hour sharing stories and reading poems before beginning their march through the city.
The demonstration was the latest in a growing list of protests following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who, on May 25, was pinned to the ground by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis.
A video taken by a bystander shows Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes as Floyd tries to tell officers that he can’t breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged, too. All four have been fired.
The first large local protest was held on May 31 in Germantown. Many others have been held throughout the county since, including in Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, Takoma Park, Clarksburg, Olney, Kensington, Damascus and Burtonsville.
More protests are planned this week in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Gaithersburg.
In Gaithersburg on Sunday, protesters carried signs and chanted together as they walked. They followed a green Jeep that blared music and were guided by local police officers in cars and on bicycles.
Many people waved or honked their horns as the crowd passed. On East Diamond Avenue, adults and children waved and cheered from their apartment balconies.
Click below for more photos