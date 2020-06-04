Hundreds gather at Northwood High for peaceful protest of police brutality
Speakers share stories, hopes for the future
Protesters gather at Northwood High School on Wednesday night.
Photos by Caitlynn Peetz
Hundreds of people crowded the front lawn of Northwood High School on Wednesday evening, sharing stories and protesting police brutality.
Organized by Northwood’s graduating class of 2015, the peaceful demonstration was the latest in a growing list of protests and rallies in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A white police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was on the ground and saying he couldn’t breathe has been charged with murder.
Roughly 250 attendees spread out on the school’s property, which fronts University Boulevard in Silver Spring, and pledged their support in the pursuit of equality. In contrast to other local demonstrations in recent days, the group did not march or block roadways.
Instead, speakers took to a microphone to share stories of their encounters with police or their hopes that racism will be nonexistent in the future.
One black man, a graduate of Northwood High, said he has been the target of racial profiling by police. Another speaker said he’s afraid to leave the house and be targeted.
A black woman in her 50s recalled the stories of black people who had been killed by police in her lifetime. She urged young people to continue fighting for equality.
There was also a peaceful protest Wednesday afternoon in Olney.