 How Montgomery College is grappling with the pandemic, reckoning on race
  .2020
Plus: Using stolen identities, fraudsters filed 47,500 fake unemployment claims; Silver Spring hosting three grab and go food distributions in July

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

How will the fall of 2020 look for students, families and schools as the pandemic reshapes the education landscape? Community colleges, which educate about 40 percent of U.S. undergraduates, were already stretched thin.

Now, their enrollment is expected to increase as students and workers change their plans. Hari Sreenivasan reports on how Montgomery College and its students are coping. [PBS Newshour]

Using stolen identities, fraudsters filed 47,500 fake unemployment claims

Maryland uncovered 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims that were part of an attempt to collect $501 million of benefits, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, part of a nationwide scam seeking billions in federal cash.

 Hogan (R) said the “massive and sophisticated criminal enterprise” was detected over the July 4 weekend. Maryland’s discovery, he said, led federal authorities to related scams in “at least” 12 other states. [Washington Post]

Silver Spring hosting three grab and go food distributions in July

A grab and go boxed groceries and meal distribution will take place Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 31 Norwood Road in Silver Spring.

The food distribution will also take place on July 22 and 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. [Montgomery Community Media]

