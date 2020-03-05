House panel votes down sales-tax plan
Plus: Zucker's bill on sports gambling advances; Program will examine gender identity discrimination
A Maryland House subcommittee late Wednesday rejected a bill that would have applied the state sales tax to professional services.
“Given tremendous concern from the public and from small business owners, the Revenues Subcommittee voted unanimously to kill HB 1628,” tweeted House Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery), the bill’s sponsor.
House leaders introduced the bill last month to pay for a major public education overhaul proposed by the state’s Kirwan Commission. [Washington Post]
Zucker’s bill on sports gambling advances
A measure to allow Marylanders to gamble on sporting events cleared an important hurdle on Tuesday when a Senate committee voted unanimously to approve a bill sponsored Sen. Craig J. Zucker (D-Montgomery).
The measure would set up a referendum for voters to consider in the November general election. If approved, it would grant nine sports gambling licenses. [Maryland Matters]
Program will examine gender identity discrimination
The Montgomery County Committee Against Hate/Violence will host a community program on gender identity discrimination from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 15 at John F. Kennedy High School, 1901 Randolph Road, Wheaton.
County Council Member Evan Glass will be the keynote speaker. There will be two panel discussions on gender-identity-based discrimination.
“Hear My Voice: My Perspective on Gender Discrimination” will feature leaders from the LGBTQI+ Community, including Karen Kendra Holmes, Ezra Towne and Dana Beyer. “Honor Who I am – A Perspective from Montgomery County Youth” will include students from Montgomery County Public Schools. [Montgomery County]
Today’s weather
It will be partly cloudy, with a high around 56 and a low around 37.
