House overrides Hogan’s veto of education reform plan

The House voted Monday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a multibillion-dollar education reform plan, known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The vote, 95-37, surpassed the three-fifths majority required and was mainly along party lines. The Senate is scheduled to consider overriding the Blueprint bill and others later this week. [Maryland Matters]

Rent increases in Montgomery County limited to 1.4%

Landlords in Montgomery County cannot notify tenants of any rent increase greater than 1.4%.

According to a news release from the county, the restriction is in effect during the COVID-19 emergency and for 90 days after it ends. [Montgomery Community Media]

County, MCPS, Montgomery College to host climate youth town hall meeting

Students in Montgomery County public and private schools and at Montgomery College can participate in a virtual climate youth town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The virtual conversation about climate action will be co-hosted by Montgomery County, Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery College. [Montgomery County]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high around 51 and a low around 28

