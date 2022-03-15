Horror in Ukraine hits close to home for Montgomery County lawmaker

Del. Kirill Reznik wears his lapel pin of the Ukrainian flag a little closer to his heart.

Reznik, a Montgomery County Democrat, was born in Kyiv in 1974, and immigrated to the U.S. with his family when he was 4 years old. [Maryland Matters]

Nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin for Fed seat in doubt

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin will not support Sarah Bloom Raskin of Takoma Park as one of President Joe Biden’s picks to sit on the Federal Reserve Board, Manchin said Monday.

The announcement casts serious doubt on the chances of Senate confirmation for Raskin, a Fed governor from 2010 to 2014 and deputy Treasury secretary from 2014 to 2017. [Maryland Matters]

New Goucher College looks at opinions on COVID-19, climate change

A new Goucher College poll found that 44% of Marylanders think their municipality is going at a “just right” pace in ending COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

Twenty-eight percent thought the municipality was moving “too quickly” and 25% said “too slowly.” [Goucher College]

