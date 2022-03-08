Honest Tea founder’s new food company raises millions, launches new product line

Honest Tea founder Seth Goldman’s healthy snack startup has raised a chunk of equity funding, in part to support a new snack line for kids to join its plant-based product lineup.

Eat the Change, which Goldman introduced in March 2020 with celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, has raised $4.5 million to continue expanding its organic mushroom jerky line and to roll out its new child-tailored Cosmic Carrot Chews, Goldman said in an interview. [Washington Business Journal]

Old police station reopens as affordable housing, arts community

BKV Group, a multidisciplinary design firm, partnered with Artspace, a nonprofit developer of live/work spaces for artists, and the Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs to transform the Third District Police Station in Silver Spring into an arts and cultural hub that includes housing.

Artspace Silver Spring Arts Campus at 801 Sligo Ave. includes 7,500 square feet of communal space. [Washington Post]

Perseus TDC buys Bethesda office building, plans apartments

Perseus TDC bought the 65,000-square-foot office building at 4405 East-West Highway in Bethesda.

It plans to tear down the five-story property and build a 10-story apartment building with retail, the development firm said in a release. [Bisnow]

