Hogan withholds funding for abortion training providers

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is withholding $3.5 million that state lawmakers set aside for a new abortion provider training program, according to a spokesperson for the governor. The money is part of one of the state’s largest expansions of abortion access in three decades, which Hogan vetoed. However, Democratic lawmakers in the statehouse overruled him.

“There have been a lot of people who voted for people who did not share their values on choice, and they figured it wouldn’t matter. And now we’re seeing elections have consequences,” said Del. Ariana B. Kelly, a Montgomery County Democrat who was the lead sponsor of Maryland’s abortion access law. [Washington Post]

Ukrainian filmmaker returns from visit to Ukraine-Poland border

Olha Onyshko, a Montgomery County resident for the last 20 years who is from Ukraine, still has friends and family living in the war zone in her native country. Onyshko recently returned from a weeklong visit to the Ukraine-Poland border. [WJLA]

Montgomery County students celebrate ‘Bike to School Day’

Wednesday was the international bike to school day, and dozens of students at Ritchie Park Elementary School in Rockville came to school with different bikes. The event was held in partnership with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high of around 70 degrees.

