Hogan Showcases ‘Blue and Red Line Flag’ on Twitter
Plus: Germantown native to be inducted into Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame; Cancer mortality declines in Montgomery County
Gov. Larry Hogan took to Twitter on Sunday to showcase a “thin blue and red line flag” given to him by three professional firefighters’ organizations — including the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters.
Hogan wrote he was “honored” to receive the flag before the Baltimore Ravens played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. President Jeff Buddle of the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters, a local union for paid first responders, joined Baltimore firefighters to present the “custom” wooden flag, according to a Facebook post from the union.
I was honored to receive a beautiful thin blue and red line flag from the Professional Firefighters of Maryland and Montgomery County and Baltimore City firefighters before today’s Ravens game. pic.twitter.com/5ik3Mpwemj
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 30, 2019
The central bar of the flag is painted red and blue to signify the “Thin Blue Line” and the “Thin Red Line” — symbols used by police and firefighters, respectively, to emblemize their role in maintaining safety and order.
In November, Hogan criticized County Executive Marc Elrich and Police Chief Marcus Jones after they declined a “Thin Blue Line” flag given to 5th District officers.
Critics of the symbol say it has been co-opted by Blue Lives Matter, a group that formed in direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement of 2014. Some white nationalists carried the flag during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Germantown native to be inducted into Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame
Kahlil Greene, a Germantown native and graduate of Poolesville High School, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.
Greene, 19, is the first African American to serve as president of the Yale College Council. He’s currently trying to raise $15,000 for the club after learning that several branches have closed over the last few years.
The induction will take place on Jan. 8. [WJLA]
Cancer mortality rates decline in Montgomery County
Dr. Travis Gayles, the health officer for Montgomery County, says local cancer rates are declining and are consistently lower than the rest of the state.
Gayles attributed the decrease to local programs such as Montgomery Cares, which connects individuals with health care coverage. [WDVM]
Today’s weather
Monday will be rainy with a high of 64 degrees.
