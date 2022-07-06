Hogan directs police to suspend Maryland gun carry standard

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the state police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month. [WTOP]

Maryland Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend

Dozens of local breweries and wineries are taking part in the Maryland Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival, set to be held this weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Warmer with a high of about 90. Rain possible in the afternoon.

In case you missed it:

Climate protest blocks inner loop of Beltway in Silver Spring

Man fires at Montgomery County officer and others, leading to pursuit, police say

Supreme Court asks Elrich, Hogan to enforce picketing laws