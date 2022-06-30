Here’s where to get an abortion in Montgomery County

Getty images

Following the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, Maryland remains a state where patients can access abortions. Here’s a list of clinics in Montgomery County.

Planned Parenthood Gaithersburg Health Center

19650 Clubhouse Road #101, Gaithersburg

This location offers the abortion pill, which is suitable for up to 10 weeks after the start of a patient’s last menstrual period. Patients should plan to be at the center for two to three hours during an appointment. The clinic offers follow-up appointments one to two weeks later.

The clinic is open Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Abortion services are available by appointment only.

CARE Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence

10401 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 104, Bethesda

This location offers several types of abortions. For patients in their first trimester, abortion pills and surgical abortions are available. The clinic also offers surgical abortions for patients in their second and third trimesters. Patients who are in their second or third trimester of pregnancy should plan to return to the clinic for three to four consecutive days.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Abortion services are available by appointment only.

Potomac Family Planning Center

966 Hungerford Drive, Suite 24, Rockville

This location offers abortion pills for patients who are up to 10 weeks pregnant. Patients who choose this option will take the first of two pills at the office and administer the second dose of medication within 48 hours at home. There are also in-clinic abortions for patients who are up to 17 weeks pregnant.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Abortion services are available by appointment only.

Silver Spring Gynecology & Family Planning

7676 New Hampshire Avenue, Suite 318, Takoma Park

This location offers medical pill abortions for patients who are up to 10 weeks pregnant and surgical abortions for patients who are up to 19 weeks pregnant. Patients seeking pill abortions are given one pill to take in the office and four pills to take at home within 48 hours. Sedatives are available for surgical abortions.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Abortion services are available by appointment only.

Carafem Washington DC Health Center

5530 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 1200, Chevy Chase

This location offers abortion services for up to 13 weeks of pregnancy. The clinic offers the abortion pill, as well as the carafem procedure — which it describes as a safe and effective method of early abortion sometimes known as “aspiration abortion” or “surgical abortion,” although there is no surgery involved. The carafem procedure takes around two to seven minutes, and most visits last less than 90 minutes.

Abortion services are available by appointment only.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.