Helicopters check for radiation prior to presidential inauguration
Plus: Jogger assaulted in Takoma Park; Detectives investigate home invasion robbery
Helicopters check for radiation prior to presidential inauguration
People in Chevy Chase and Silver Spring may have noticed noisy, low-flying helicopters in the area on Monday.
Those helicopters are from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, and they are getting the area ready for the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. [Montgomery Community Media]
Jogger assaulted in Takoma Park
A woman was assaulted while jogging in Takoma Park on Sunday night.
Police responded to a call for a sexual offense and assault on the corner of Maple and Philadelphia Avenue. [WDVM]
Detectives investigate home invasion robbery
Detectives are investigate a home invasion robbery in the Fairland area.
It happened on Sept. 30, when two people cut a kitchen window screen to enter a home. One intruder had a gun and confronted the victim inside his bedroom. [WDVM]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with a high around 76 and a low around 58
In case you missed it…
Jawando, Riemer announce bill to get rid of police officers in schools
Former Wootton coach promised college recruiting help, solicited nude photos, police say
COVID-19 case increase could cause county to suspend late-night alcohol service