Harris, Dasgupta push further ahead in school board at-large race
Results for Congress, circuit court also updated
Updated election results posted over the weekend pushed Lynne Harris and Sunil Dasgupta further ahead in the at-large race for the Montgomery County Board of Education.
Stephen Austin remained in third place as of Sunday night.
The gap between Dasgupta and Austin widened from 3,013 on Friday night to 4,084 on Sunday.
The top two vote-getters in the race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Vote counting will continue this week.
As of Friday afternoon, 89,985 Montgomery County ballots had been counted. The county Board of Elections reported Thursday that had received more than 271,450 ballots.
Because of the large volume of ballots returned, final election results are expected to be delayed beyond this Friday, the typical deadline for when they be certified, according to county elections officials.
Candidates’ vote totals, as of 8 p.m. Sunday:
• Lynne Harris: 28,988 (29.5%)
• Sunil Dasgupta: 18,673 (19.0%)
• Stephen Austin: 14,589 (14.9%)
• Paul Geller: 7,496 (7.6%)
• Jay Guan: 5,825 (5.9%)
• Mitra Ahadpour: 5,757 (5.9%)
• Anil Chaudhry: 3,304 (3.4%)
• Dalbin Osorio: 3,059 (3.1%)
• Pavel Sukhobok: 2,744 (2.8%)
• Darwin Romero: 2,731 (2.8%)
• Cameron Rhode: 1,940 (2.0%)
• Collins Odongo: 1,795 (1.8%)
• Lumpoange Thomas: 1,250 (1.3%)
In the District 4 race, incumbent Shebra Evans leads with 55,741 votes. Steve Solomon is next with 32,272 votes. Ehren Park Reynolds is also on the ballot — and has received 7,223 votes — but has withdrawn from the race, and Evans and Solomon are expected to advance to the general election.
There is no primary election for the District 2 race because there are only two candidates: incumbent Rebecca Smondrowski and challenger Michael Fryar. Both will be on the ballot in the general election.
Congress
In the race for three U.S. Congress seats that represent Montgomery County, incumbents have built large leads in their respective primary races. Each Republican race also has a clear leader.
Updated results from the weekend are:
District 3
Democrat (one winner)
• John Sarbanes: 87,948 (84.1%)
• Joseph C. Ardito: 12,337 (11.8%)
• John M Rea: 4,309 (4.1%)
Republican (one winner)
• Charles Anthony: 10,236 (41.3%)
• Reba A. Hawkins: 5,489 (22.2%)
• Thomas E. “Pinkston” Harris: 4,082 (16.5%)
• Rob Seyfferth: 2,821 (11.4%)
• Joshua M. Morales: 2,135 (8.6%)
District 6
Democrat (one winner)
• David J. Trone: 43,578 (75.9%)
• Maxwell A. Bero: 13,837 (24.1%)
Republican (one winner)
• Neil C. Parrott: 25,108 (66.5%)
• Kevin T. Caldwell: 9,412 (24.9%)
• Chris P. Meyyur: 3,232 (8.6%)
District 8
Democrat (one winner)
• Jamie Raskin: 57,364 (85.6%)
• Marcia H. Morgan: 6,005 (9.0%)
• Lih Young: 2,624 (3.9%)
• Utam Paul: 994 (1.5%)
Republican (one winner)
• Gregory Thomas Coll: 9,638 (41.7%)
• Bridgette L. Cooper: 3,392 (14.7%)
• Nicholas Gladden: 3,239 (14.7%)
• Patricia Rogers: 2,865 (12.4%)
• Shelly Skolnick: 2,130 (9.2%)
• Michael Yadeta: 1,848 (8.0%)
***
Circuit court judge
Democrat (top four advance)
• Bibi M. Berry: 53,997 (21.9%)
• David A. Boynton: 45,757 (18.6%)
• Michael Joseph McAuliffe: 45,659 (18.5%)
• Christopher C. Fogleman: 43,589 (17.7%)
• Marylin Pierre: 39,584 (16.0%)
• Thomas P. Johnson III: 18,074 (7.7%)
Republican (top four advance)
• David A. Boynton: 9,692 (21.6%)
• Michael Joseph McAuliffe: 9,690 (21.6%)
• Christopher C. Fogleman: 9,170 (20.4%)
• Bibi M. Berry: 7,228 (16.1%)
• Thomas P. Johnson III: 4,590 (10.2%)
• Marylin Pierre: 4,573 (10.2%)