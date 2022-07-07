Gunshot victim pulled from burning car after fiery crash in Germantown

Residents in a quiet Germantown neighborhood discussed how they would address learning losses and mental health challenges seen since the pandemic began. [The Washington Post]

County launches online form for police complaints

In a move indicating it is serious about tamping down on police misconduct, Montgomery County has launched an online portal aimed at making it easier to file misconduct complaints against officers. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83

In case you missed it:

Rockville man charged with sexually abusing boy in early 1980s

Nearly 800 duplicate absentee ballots sent in error to Montgomery County voters

Montgomery County officials say there is ‘no evidence’ protests at homes of Supreme Court justices have violated local laws