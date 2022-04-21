Gov. Larry Hogan swears in former circuit court judge to state’s second highest court

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) swore in Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Anne K. Albright to the Court of Special Appeals on Wednesday.

Albright, daughter of the late Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright, served on the circuit court since 2012. Before that, she was a partner in the law firm of Albright & Rhodes, practicing family law, criminal defense, and immigration law.

“Judge Albright brings years of experience and knowledge to the bench and has truly excelled in her legal career,” Hogan said in a prepared statement. “I have no doubt that Judge Albright will continue to serve the people of Maryland with dedication in this new role.” [Governor’s Office]

County reports MCPS’ students post-spring break COVID-19 test results

Health and school officials reported that at the end of spring break, there were 631 COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Sean O’Donnell of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services said that at the end of winter break, more than 6,000 cases were identified, so county schools are in “certainly a very different place” now versus then.

Public schools in Washington, D.C., reported 270 positive cases among students and staff this week, returning from spring break. Prince George’s County Public Schools reported 448 cases this week. [WTOP]

Details still hazy on deal to rebuild American Legion Bridge

About 30 months after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed an agreement to rebuild the American Legion Bridge, details of the deal remain a secret.

The Maryland State Highway Administration rejected a public records request last month, stating that the “disclosure of these records would be contrary to the public interest because, while agreements are under development, disclosure would discourage a free and frank deliberation of alternatives and concerns by those public employees and representatives charged with reviewing and finalizing the agreement without outside influence from other parties.”

County Executive Marc Elrich called on SHA to make the agreement, known as the “Beltway Accord.” Del. Marc Korman (D-Bethesda) agreed.

“I assume they were not deceiving us when they said that they were negotiating something,” Korman said. “But we’re two-and-a-half years in. I think it’s time to show the taxpayers and the voters your cards.” [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s

In case you missed it…

Democratic Central Committee chooses member Aaron Kaufman to fill District 18 vacancy on primary ballot

Whitman junior elected next student member of Montgomery County school board

Elrich, other officials may consider masking measures as case counts inch up