German biotech to move North American HQ to Montgomery County

Germany’s Miltenyi Biotec is doubling down on Maryland.

The global biotechnology company, which makes products for cell and gene therapy research, is moving its North American headquarters to Gaithersburg, where it already has a presence. [Washington Business Journal]

Court watchers, with Fiona Apple’s help, fighting for virtual access

A video by singer Fiona Apple and other grassroots mobilization efforts might be pushing a bill to allow remote access to courtrooms back into the spotlight.

Del. David Moon (D-Silver Spring), the bill sponsor in the House of Delegates, said the attention from advocates has renewed discussion among his fellow lawmakers. [Washington Post]

In return to air, NBC4’s Harris apologizes for ‘terrible mistake’

NBC 4 news anchor Leon Harris was back on the air on Friday after taking several weeks away to get “professional help” after leaving the scene of a DUI accident in Montgomery County on Jan. 29.

Harris apologized to his colleagues and viewers for “the stupidest decision I could’ve possibly made.” [Montgomery Community Media]

High schoolers organize vigil to keep police out of schools

A group of high schoolers gathered in Montgomery County on Sunday to call attention to a new proposal to put armed officers in schools after the school resource officer program was discontinued.

High school students stood in front of the Carver Educational Services Center building — where the school board meets — to get their message out. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 70 and a low around 43

