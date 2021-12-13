Georgetown Prep shifts online after COVID-19 case spike

Students at Georgetown Prep, a private high school in North Bethesda, will return to the online classroom because of a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

The change came after 30 students tested positive for the virus. [WTOP]

County libraries extend hours beginning in January

Beginning on Jan. 2, Montgomery County Public Libraries are reopening on Sundays and staying open until 8 p.m. an additional night each week.

The libraries closed to the public due to the pandemic on March 16, 2020. [Montgomery Community Media]

County racing to keep pace with booming life sciences market

“What’s keeping me up at night in the context of life sciences is the speed to market,” Montgomery County Planning Board Commissioner Tina Patterson said at Bisnow’s Mid-Atlantic Life Sciences and Biotech Summit.

To keep up with demand, the Montgomery County Council is pushing through a zoning amendment that would cut down the time it takes for new life sciences space to go from sketch to development from 600 days to 160 days. [Bisnow]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 53 and a low around 33

In case you missed it…

Board of Education considering changing policy on school names

Public weighs in on county’s transit plan for I-270 corridor

Acevero sole Democrat to vote against party-backed Maryland redistricting map