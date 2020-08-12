Gas explosions embolden lawmaker’s push for utility safety
Plus: Police say attempted killer was freed from jail amid COVID-19, then broke into victim's home; State schools superintendent received pay boost with new contract
Gas explosions embolden lawmaker’s push for utility safety
A Montgomery County state delegate said Monday’s fatal gas explosion in Baltimore underscores the need for stronger gas-utility regulation.
In this year’s legislative session in Annapolis, Del. Lorig Charkoudian had a bill that would require gas companies to place gas flow regulating devices outside of buildings.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s report on a fatal 2016 explosion in Silver Spring — which killed seven and flattened an apartment building — found that a failed mercury gas regulator and a disconnected vent line probably led to a buildup of gas at the Flower Branch apartments. [WTOP]
Police say attempted killer was freed from jail amid COVID-19, then broke into victim’s home
An 85-year-old man who allegedly tried to smother his wife with a pillow — and weeks later received a compassionate release from jail due to COVID-19 — now stands accused of breaking into his wife’s home.
Allen Yao of Potomac is at least the second Montgomery County inmate to break the law after being shown mercy by the court system. [WJLA]
State schools superintendent received pay boost with new contract
The Maryland state school board gave superintendent Karen Salmon a $40,000 pay raise on July 1 when it signed a new contract that allows her to stay on the job for the next year.
Salmon’s annual salary rose to $275,000, according to public records obtained by The Baltimore Sun, a 17% increase. [Baltimore Sun]
Today’s weather
Cloudy in the afternoon, with thunderstorms likely. The high will be around 89 and the low around 73.
In case you missed it…
Federal lawsuit on Montgomery County private school reopenings still pending
JennyCakes closing in Kensington next month