Gaithersburg’s annual gospel concert goes virtual
Plus: Maryland Board of Elections, panels to review primary highs and lows; State to put off implementation of plastic foam ban
The city of Gaithersburg is putting on a virtual Jubilation Day Gospel Concert Extravaganza on Saturday.
It will feature video performances from local and regional artists.
The performances will be displayed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and on the Facebook event. [Montgomery Community Media]
Maryland Board of Elections to review primary highs and lows
With Maryland’s June 2 primary under intense scrutiny from a slew of state officials, the Maryland State Board of Elections will meet Thursday to review the election.
The earlier-than-usual meeting comes amid calls for an investigation into Maryland’s June 2 election. The state’s first largely mail-in primary election saw high voter turnout — but was also rife with glitches and mishaps. [WTOP]
State to put off implementation of plastic foam ban
The deadline for Maryland schools and restaurants to stop using plastic foam food containers and cups has been extended from July 1 to Oct. 1, the Maryland Department of the Environment said.
Schools, restaurants, faith institutions and nonprofits can now use their back stock of plastic foam until Oct. 1 to alleviate the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
Mostly cloudy, with a high around 78 and a low around 61
