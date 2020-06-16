 Gaithersburg’s annual gospel concert goes virtual
  • .2020
  • .Gaithersburg’s annual gospel concert goes virtual

Gaithersburg’s annual gospel concert goes virtual

Plus: Maryland Board of Elections, panels to review primary highs and lows; State to put off implementation of plastic foam ban

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Gaithersburg’s annual gospel concert goes virtual

The city of Gaithersburg is putting on a virtual Jubilation Day Gospel Concert Extravaganza on Saturday.

It will feature video performances from local and regional artists.

The performances will be displayed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and on the Facebook event. [Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland Board of Elections to review primary highs and lows

With Maryland’s June 2 primary under intense scrutiny from a slew of state officials, the Maryland State Board of Elections will meet Thursday to review the election.

The earlier-than-usual meeting comes amid calls for an investigation into Maryland’s June 2 election. The state’s first largely mail-in primary election saw high voter turnout — but was also rife with glitches and mishaps. [WTOP]

State to put off implementation of plastic foam ban

The deadline for Maryland schools and restaurants to stop using plastic foam food containers and cups has been extended from July 1 to Oct. 1, the Maryland Department of the Environment said.

Schools, restaurants, faith institutions and nonprofits can now use their back stock of plastic foam until Oct. 1 to alleviate the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high around 78 and a low around 61

In case you missed it…

Walt Whitman High vandalized with racial slur, noose drawing

County will consider $10M to help child care businesses reopen

Silver Spring couple makes video to commemorate Supreme Court decision on interracial marriage

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Officials hope to finish counting Montgomery ballots this week, certify results June 29

School board order the same; circuit judge challenger moves up to fourth

Gaithersburg council questions use of possible Amazon site

Developer wants to move forward quickly
Police-Car

Police blotter: Seven vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between May 31 and June 6

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending