Gaithersburg townhouse fire displaces eight

A large fire in Gaithersburg on Thursday afternoon scorched a townhouse and damaged neighboring homes, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said at least four adults and four kids were displaced because of the blaze that happened around 4 p.m. on Carousel Court. [WTOP]

Lawmakers approve new state legislative maps as critics prepare to sue

Maryland lawmakers on Thursday — under the threat of litigation — approved new state legislative district lines that solidify Democrats’ control of the state General Assembly for the next decade.

The House of Delegates voted along partisan lines, with Republicans describing the lines drawn as racially, demographically and politically unfair and blatant gerrymandering. [Washington Post]

Parking garage payment system changing in Bethesda

Drivers that park in the Woodmont Corner Garage in Bethesda can expect a change in payment starting starting Feb. 1.

The “pay on foot” system will be removed and replaced with a pay-by-plate system. [Patch]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with periods of snow. The high will be around 37 and the low around 20

