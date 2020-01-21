Gaithersburg police conduct traffic stops to improve pedestrian safety
Gaithersburg police say they stopped a driver who was under the influence during a crackdown Friday night on speeding in the city’s Downtown Crown shopping area.
The traffic stops were part of an education campaign on how to improve pedestrian safety [Fox 5].
Delaney targets Iowa voters
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney recently held a campaign event at a restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, with about three weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses.
Delaney, a Potomac resident and former congressman, answered questions about the economy, health care and other topics [Discover Muscatine].
Montgomery County leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Montgomery County leaders gathered at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda on Monday to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Among those in attendance were County Executive Marc Elrich and several County Council members [WDVM].
Today’s weather
Tuesday will be cold and clear, with a high of 36 degrees.
