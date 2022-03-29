Gaithersburg native Jared Bush wins Oscar for ‘Best Animated Film’

Jared Bush, a native of Gaithersburg who graduated from Quince Orchard High School in 1992, won an Oscar on Sunday.

Bush was a writer and director for “Encanto,” which won for “Best Animated Film.” [The MoCo Show]

[Watch the acceptance speech]

It all started in Gaithersburg! 🙏 — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) March 28, 2022

Md. state Sen. Will Smith missed Oscars, woke up to chaos

Maryland state Sen. Will Smith (D-Silver Spring) was startled Monday morning when he awoke to a phone that wouldn’t stop dinging.

People had mistaken him for the Oscar-winning actor who slapped comedian Chris Rock on Sunday night. [Washington Post]

New congressional redistricting plan unveiled in Maryland Senate

Legislative leaders unveiled a redrawn Maryland congressional map with consequential changes to each district Monday evening.

The map, which more closely adheres to county lines and no longer includes a 1st District that crosses over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, was introduced in the Maryland Senate on Monday evening. [Maryland Matters]

Partly cloudy, with a high around 47 and a low around 30

