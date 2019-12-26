Children’s Inn at NIH Celebrates Christmas
Children’s Inn at NIH celebrates Christmas
Volunteers were working at the Children’s Inn at NIH in Bethesda on Wednesday to help bring joy to families whose children are suffering from serious illnesses.
The volunteers, some who have worked there for decades, pack presents every year to spread around the lobby for the families every year on Christmas [WTOP].
‘Grinch’ strikes in Rockville burglary
Rockville police said two cars were broken into near Crestview Drive on Christmas Eve. Also, gifts were taken from a home.
A man who lost his wallet in a burglary referred to the thief as a “Grinch.” [WJLA]
Attorney for Nancy Pelosi balances work and outside life
Douglas N. Letter, the lead attorney for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), often finds himself at the center of legal fights between the House and the Trump administration.
But on Sundays he organizes basketball games at a Montgomery County middle school with fellow government workers, which he has done for 35 years [Washington Post].
Gaithersburg mayor endorses Buttigieg
Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman announced his support for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg earlier this month.
Ashman endorsed the South Bend, Indiana, mayor in a Twitter post, which included a photo of the men together at Buttigieg’s campaign fundraiser in Bethesda on Dec. 13.
“Meet my favorite 2020 candidate,” Ashman wrote. “I hope you’ll take a good look at him too. He’s the real deal & there’s plenty of room on this bandwagon.” [Montgomery Community Media]
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.
