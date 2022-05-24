Judge dismisses lawsuit against Westfield Montgomery Mall over shooting

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that argued Westfield Montgomery Mall and its security company were liable for the death of one man and the injury of another during a shooting spree in 2016.

On May 5, 2016, Eulalio Tordil killed his estranged wife, Gladys Tordil, outside a Prince George’s County school. One day later, he shot two men who attempted to stop him from carjacking a woman in the parking lot of the mall. [WTOP]

Gaithersburg man stopped in stolen motorcycle faces weapons, drug charges, police say

A Gaithersburg man is facing several charges, including auto theft, and drug and weapons counts, after an officer spotted him driving a stolen motorcycle, Montgomery County Police said. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Rain likely throughout the day, with a high of about 60.

