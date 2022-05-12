Gaithersburg family urges MCPS to sensitize staff to African students

A Gaithersburg mother, whose son recently moved to this area from Uganda, said the 7-year-old barely speaks in school anymore and is regressing educationally. She says that’s because Montgomery County Public Schools insisted he attend his closest school, a two-way language immersion school. Christian Okalebo speaks English and Luganda but not Spanish, which is spoken half the day at Brown Station Elementary School. His parents asked to have him enrolled at the nearby Diamond Elementary School. [MYMCMEDIA]

Silver Spring’s Money Muscle BBQ repeats on Eater’s list of best barbecue

Based in Silver Spring — but able to venture further thanks to a food truck — Money Muscle pitmaster and Emporia, Virginia, native Ed Reavis augments his pulled pork, brisket, and bone-in beef ribs with standout sauces namedropping regional styles from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kansas. [Eater]

Gaithersburg-based Novavax reports first profitable quarter, but its stock sinks

Gaithersburg-based Novavax posted its first profitable quarter as a commercial stage company, but its quarterly revenue fell short of expectations, sending its stock down as much as 20% in Tuesday trading. Novavax shipped 31 million doses of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine last quarter, putting it short of its previously-stated goal for 2022, but the company reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of between $4 billion and $5 billion. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s

In case you missed it:

A Starbucks in Olney plans to unionize

Potomac’s Lahinch Tavern and Grill to close

Montgomery County’s next round of rental assistance begins Monday