Gaithersburg couple making face shields on 3D printer at home
Plus: Police departments rationing personal protective gear; New reality for Chevy Chase student sent home from college
A Gaithersburg couple put their 3D printer at home to use by making face shield parts for hospitals.
“We have a home 3D printer. I’ve been printing for fun for a little bit less than two years,” said Hobie Cohen, a system-software engineer with Lockheed Martin.
Alicia Cohen said the goal is to begin by supplying face shields to the Holy Cross hospitals in Silver Spring and Germantown, then all Montgomery County hospitals and beyond. [WTOP]
Police agencies are reporting that supplies of personal protective equipment for law enforcement officers are being carefully rationed.
In Montgomery County, officers are being issued two single-use N-95 face masks per shift for use at their discretion, according to Dr. Earl Stoddard, the county’s director of emergency management and homeland security. [WUSA]
New reality for Chevy Chase student sent home from college
As the coronavirus spreads, college students are getting used to their new normal, attending classes entirely online. Sabrina Moran of Chevy Chase learned her spring break at Xavier University in Ohio would be cut short, then that in-person classes were canceled.
She said distance learning is going well for her, because she doesn’t find her 18 credits too overwhelming, but others consider online learning stressful are stressful. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds, with a high around 59 and a low around 42
In case you missed it…
County doesn’t know when it will receive more coronavirus tests
County approves $20 million relief fund to give small businesses, nonprofits grants
Marriott says data breach affects up to 5.2 million customers