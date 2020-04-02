 Gaithersburg couple making face shields on 3D printer at home
  • .2020
  • .Gaithersburg couple making face shields on 3D printer at home

Gaithersburg couple making face shields on 3D printer at home

Plus: Police departments rationing personal protective gear; New reality for Chevy Chase student sent home from college

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes
Gaithersburg couple making face shields on 3D printer at home

A Gaithersburg couple put their 3D printer at home to use by making face shield parts for hospitals.

“We have a home 3D printer. I’ve been printing for fun for a little bit less than two years,” said Hobie Cohen, a system-software engineer with Lockheed Martin.

Alicia Cohen said the goal is to begin by supplying face shields to the Holy Cross hospitals in Silver Spring and Germantown, then all Montgomery County hospitals and beyond. [WTOP]

Police departments rationing personal protective gear

Police agencies are reporting that supplies of personal protective equipment for law enforcement officers are being carefully rationed.

In Montgomery County, officers are being issued two single-use N-95 face masks per shift for use at their discretion, according to Dr. Earl Stoddard, the county’s director of emergency management and homeland security. [WUSA]

New reality for Chevy Chase student sent home from college

As the coronavirus spreads, college students are getting used to their new normal, attending classes entirely online. Sabrina Moran of Chevy Chase learned her spring break at Xavier University in Ohio would be cut short, then that in-person classes were canceled.

She said distance learning is going well for her, because she doesn’t find her 18 credits too overwhelming, but others consider online learning stressful are stressful. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds, with a high around 59 and a low around 42

In case you missed it…

County doesn’t know when it will receive more coronavirus tests

County approves $20 million relief fund to give small businesses, nonprofits grants

Marriott says data breach affects up to 5.2 million customers

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


New schedules part of MCPS’ plan for second week of online learning

Elementary classes in morning; middle and high school in afternoon

Male, female stole bikes from Bethesda apartment parking garage

Theft captured on surveillance video
Albornoz

Vapes, e-cigarettes sales can’t be near Montgomery County middle, high schools

Also under new law, no one under 21 can buy products

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Accounting Intern |

B.F. Saul Company

Substitute Teacher |

Oneness-Family School

Lead Stage Technician |

Strathmore

Part-Time Lead House Manager |

Round House Theatre

Sponsorship Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Barrie Camp Summer Employment |

Barrie Camp

Floral Designer |

Johnson's Florist and Garden Centers

Executive Meetings Manager |

Destination DC

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending