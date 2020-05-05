Gaithersburg boy has online chat with U.S. senator
Silver Spring restaurants to raise money for needy on Cinco de Mayo; County offering free deck inspections
Cavanaugh Bell, a 7-year-old Gaithersburg boy who founded a nonprofit called Cool and Dope, has been recognized at the city, county and state level, and now by a sitting U.S. senator.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the former presidential candidate receiving buzz about being considered as vice president on a ticket with Joe Biden, recently caught up with Bell after she learned he started a food pantry to help during the coronavirus emergency. [Montgomery Community Media]
Silver Spring restaurants to raise money for needy on Cinco de Mayo
The Long Branch community of Silver Spring has started “Takeout Tuesday” to show support for restaurants and to help residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, for Cinco de Mayo, Long Branch supporters will be encouraged to order from local restaurants and donate to the nonprofit Small Things Matter, which provides food for families and individuals in need in Takoma Park, Silver Spring and Rockville. [WJLA]
County offering free deck inspections
The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services is offering free deck inspections for all county residents as part of Building Safety Month.
Two reported deck collapses in 2019 were caused by how they were attached to the home, according to department spokeswoman Jessica Fusillo. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with a chance of a rain show. The high will be around 54 and the low around 47.
