Gaithersburg boy, 7, spends savings to help senior citizens
Plus: Nationals, Andrés’ organization jointly feed the hungry; After tree falls on Kensington house, man rescued
When Cavanaugh Bell, 7, of Gaithersburg, learned about the pandemic, he worried about his 74-year-old grandmother because he knew she was in a high-risk group.
But as he was shopping with his mother to buy the care pack items, he started thinking about the other seniors who live near his grandmother. He decided to spend his life savings, $640, on the seniors in his community. [WTOP]
Nationals, Andrés’ organization jointly feeding the hungry
If there weren’t a deadly virus making the rounds, the Washington Nationals would have been wrapping up a home series with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, with a World Series banner flapping in the breeze somewhere in the outfield bleachers.
But Nationals Park has been converted into a food production and distribution facility to feed the needy, working with World Central Kitchen, the organization founded by humanitarian chef José Andrés of Bethesda. [Washington Post]
After tree falls on Kensington house, man rescued
A large tree fell through a house Thursday afternoon in Kensington, prompting the rescue of a man trapped on the second floor.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that a family of six — two adults and four kids — was inside. A woman and the four kids got out fine, but the man was trapped on the second floor. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun, with a high around 51 and a low around 37
