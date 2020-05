Gaithersburg biotech company could produce vaccine doses

Plus: Montgomery County police honor MedStar health care workers; Former football coach dies at 96 due to COVID-19 complications

Bethesda Beat Staff

As the world anxiously awaits a coronavirus vaccine, a Maryland biotechnology company has signed deals to do initial production of three candidates. If one of them works, the firm has a factory in place to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses a year.

Emergent BioSolutions of Gaithersburg has long been preparing for a global disease outbreak.

In Montgomery County’s biotech corridor along Interstate 270, multiple companies have pivoted to work on possible vaccines and cures, and to expand testing. [Washington Post]

Montgomery County police honor MedStar health care workers

Health care workers at MedStar Montgomery took a moment out of their busy day Monday to receive a special gesture of gratitude, put together by Montgomery County police.

About a dozen police cars drove past the front entrance of MedStar Montgomery with sirens blasting as they waved to the hospital staff lining the entrance.

“It’s a beautiful outpouring from the community really supporting the health care workers,” said Robb Hawthorne, a manager at the hospital. [WTOP]

Former football coach dies at 96 due to COVID-19 complications

Roy Lester, who sandwiched a disappointing three-year stint as Maryland’s football coach between a highly successful career at the high school level, has died at 96.

Lester’s daughter, Amy Lester Greco, wrote in a Facebook post that her father died Sunday in Rockville due to complications from the new coronavirus.

After a 10-year run at Richard Montgomery High School during which the Rockets went unbeaten six times and had an 86-10-1 record, Lester was hired in 1968 to coach at the University of Maryland. [WJZ]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with showers. The high will be around 56 and the low around 42.

