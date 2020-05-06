Gaithersburg biotech company could produce vaccine doses
Plus: Montgomery County police honor MedStar health care workers; Former football coach dies at 96 due to COVID-19 complications
As the world anxiously awaits a coronavirus vaccine, a Maryland biotechnology company has signed deals to do initial production of three candidates. If one of them works, the firm has a factory in place to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses a year.
Emergent BioSolutions of Gaithersburg has long been preparing for a global disease outbreak.
In Montgomery County’s biotech corridor along Interstate 270, multiple companies have pivoted to work on possible vaccines and cures, and to expand testing. [Washington Post]
Montgomery County police honor MedStar health care workers
Health care workers at MedStar Montgomery took a moment out of their busy day Monday to receive a special gesture of gratitude, put together by Montgomery County police.
About a dozen police cars drove past the front entrance of MedStar Montgomery with sirens blasting as they waved to the hospital staff lining the entrance.
“It’s a beautiful outpouring from the community really supporting the health care workers,” said Robb Hawthorne, a manager at the hospital. [WTOP]
Former football coach dies at 96 due to COVID-19 complications
Roy Lester, who sandwiched a disappointing three-year stint as Maryland’s football coach between a highly successful career at the high school level, has died at 96.
Lester’s daughter, Amy Lester Greco, wrote in a Facebook post that her father died Sunday in Rockville due to complications from the new coronavirus.
After a 10-year run at Richard Montgomery High School during which the Rockets went unbeaten six times and had an 86-10-1 record, Lester was hired in 1968 to coach at the University of Maryland. [WJZ]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with showers. The high will be around 56 and the low around 42.
