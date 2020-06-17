Gaithersburg-based Novavax raising $200M to fund COVID-19, flu vaccine efforts
The Gaithersburg-based company Novavax announced this week it plans to raise around $200 million to not only fund its coronavirus vaccine work, but also its flu vaccine, NanoFlu.
Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is only one of 10 worldwide that’s begun human trials. [WJZ]
Post sportswriter and author with a lyrical touch dies at 81
William Gildea, a longtime Washington Post sportswriter who wrote lyrical features on horse racing, football, boxing, the Olympics and other sports and was the author of several books, including a memoir about his boyhood love of the Baltimore Colts, died June 14 at a hospice facility in Rockville.
Gildea was a longtime resident of Bethesda. His work was often excerpted in anthologies of sports writing and he won numerous awards. [The Washington Post]
Wheaton testing site now open twice a week
Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services will now offer free COVID-19 testing at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center twice a week.
The site has been operating on Wednesdays since it opened in May, but will now administer tests on Fridays, as well, to give residents additional opportunities to get checked. Tests are by appointment only. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a high around 71 and a low around 65
