Gaithersburg-based Novavax gets CDC group endorsement for COVID-19 vaccine
Gaithersburg-based Novavax Inc. has received a unanimous endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee for its COVID-19 vaccine [Washington Business Journal].
Woman burned after mistaking firework for candle in Silver Spring
A woman in Silver Spring was burned after she lit what she thought was a candle, but turned out to be a firework, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue service [Fox 5].
Today’s weather
Hot with a high of 93 degrees.
In case you missed it…
Blair, Elrich in tight race for Montgomery County executive
As ballots are counted, here are the leaders for school board