Gaithersburg-based Novavax gets CDC group endorsement for COVID-19 vaccine

Gaithersburg-based Novavax Inc. has received a unanimous endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee for its COVID-19 vaccine [Washington Business Journal].

Woman burned after mistaking firework for candle in Silver Spring

A woman in Silver Spring was burned after she lit what she thought was a candle, but turned out to be a firework, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue service [Fox 5].

