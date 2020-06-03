Four teams of companies seek to build toll lanes on I-270, Maryland Beltway
Plus: Power strips plugged into each other cause Gaithersburg high-rise fire; Takoma Park mayor, police chief condemn cop’s ‘dismissive’ interaction with activist
Four teams of companies are seeking to build, finance and operate toll lanes on Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway in Maryland, state transportation officials said Tuesday.
Maryland transportation officials said they plan to announce a “short list” of the most qualified teams in July. [Washington Post]
Power strips plugged into each other cause Gaithersburg high-rise fire
Two people are in the hospital and others had to be evacuated after a fire in one of the oldest high-rises in Maryland.
The fire in the Rio area of Gaithersburg started after someone plugged three power strips into each other and then plugged them into a lightweight extension cord, causing $30,000 in damage, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. [WTOP]
Takoma Park mayor, police chief condemn cop’s ‘dismissive’ interaction with activist
Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart and Police Chief Antonio DeVaul held a discussion at the gazebo on Carroll Avenue to talk about an officer’s “dismissive” interaction with an activist that occurred around midnight Tuesday.
The activist, Sokka Asif, shared a video of interaction on her Instagram page, which had been viewed nearly 12,000 times as of Tuesday evening.
In the exchange — as people around the country have been protesting police brutality and racism because of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — an officer is shown taking down flyers around Takoma Park. Asif created the flyers. [WTOP]
