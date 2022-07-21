Four people attacked by dog in Silver Spring, as one man is mauled

A dog attack in Silver Spring left four people injured, and one of them was mauled, according to the county’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county’s Fire and Rescue Service, said that the attack happened along Baileys Court near Norbeck Road. County police said the call for a dog attack came around 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three residents were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the man who was mauled was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The dog is in the county’s Animal Service custody and will be euthanized. [WJLA]

Local bank thinks federal investigation will conclude in next few weeks

Eagle Bancorp, a local bank headquartered in Bethesda, thinks that a federal investigation into its operations should conclude within the next couple of weeks.

The Federal Reserve Board is investigating matters related to “identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

It is the second investigation the federal has conducted of the bank in recent years. The other was headed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a settlement was recently reached in that case. [Washington Business Journal]

County starts campaign to lower food waste

The county’s Department of Environmental Protection has begun a campaign titled “Food Is Too Good to Waste – Reducing Food Waste Begins With You,” which aims to give residents and businesses tips and ways to reduce 124,000 tons of food that is thrown away in the county each year.

“Throwing away unused or leftover food doesn’t seem like a big deal but it adds up,” said County DEP Acting Director Adriana Hochberg. “The food waste that we collectively generate impacts us socially, environmentally, and economically.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

A high of 94 degrees with a chance of scattered thunderstorms

