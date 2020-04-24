Founding member of Potomac synagogue dies of COVID-19
Plus: Police says tenant nearly beat landlord to death over rent dispute; Richard Montgomery teacher reworks Journey song
Samuel Kramer, a founding member of Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, which he served as president from 1968 to 1971, died on April 2 of COVID-19.
He was 91. [Washington Post]
Police says tenant nearly beat landlord to death over rent dispute
A 27-year-old man nearly beat his landlord to death during a dispute over rent, Montgomery County police allege in newly obtained court documents.
Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-family home along the 9700 block of Hastings Drive in Silver Spring. Inside the residence, they found the 63-year-old landlord on the kitchen floor, lying in a pool of blood. [WJLA]
Richard Montgomery teacher reworks Journey song
Richard Montgomery High School physics teacher Melissa Rooney reworked the lyrics to Journey’s hit 1981 song, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” bringing cheer to her students.
Rooney’s version of the 80s tune is titled, “Don’t Stop Achievin’ – Distance Learning Expectations.” [WJLA]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, then rain in the afternoon, with a high around 57 and a low around 45
