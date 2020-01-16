Former police officer accused of misappropriating county iPhones
Plus: Kensington family displaced after house fire, explosion; Attorney general pushes for end to drivers losing licenses over unpaid fines
A former Montgomery County police officer accused of misappropriating three agency iPhones was sentenced to 50 hours of community service Wednesday in a resolution that will leave him without a conviction in the case. [Washington Post]
Kensington family displaced after house fire, explosion
A family of four – two adults and two children – was displaced from their home in Kensington after a fire on Tuesday, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. [MCM]
Attorney general pushes for end to drivers losing licenses over unpaid fines
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) on Tuesday called for an end to the practice of suspending licenses for unpaid court fines and fees.
Maryland would join the District, Virginia and a couple of other states that have taken action over the past two years to address what advocates call the “criminalization of poverty” by tackling debt-based suspensions. [Washington Post]
Today’s weather
Cloudy and windy with a high temperature of 50 degrees.
