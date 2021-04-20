Former Obama education secretary running for governor

John B. King Jr. of Silver Spring, a former education secretary under President Barack Obama, is seeking the Democratic nomination to be Maryland’s next governor, his campaign announced Tuesday.

King, 46, has spent his career in top education and government roles, but has never sought public office before. [Washington Post]

Matan Cos. plans new biotech campus in Montgomery County

The Matan Cos. will add biotech manufacturing and research space to one of its existing office campuses in Germantown to meet the surge in demand from local life sciences firms.

The new construction is slated for the Milestone Business Park, just off Interstate 270 at the Father Hurley Boulevard exit. [Washington Business Journal]

County awarded grant funding for environmental projects

The Chesapeake Bay Trust has awarded Montgomery County over $640,000 in grant funding for projects to implement green infrastructure, plant new trees in the county, monitor water quality and preserve watersheds, and create environmental conservation outreach programs.

One of the organizations receiving a portion of funding is the Potomac Riverkeepers Network, which works to protect and defend the Potomac Watershed. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 75 and a low around 55

