Former Landon coach to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Plus: Bethesda restaurant helps families hold surprise graduation ceremonies; Rockville hosting virtual Memorial Day celebration
Former Landon School lacrosse coach Rob Bordley will be one of eight new inductees into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
Bordley is one of the most successful boys high school coaches ever, amassing a 655-123 record in 44 seasons at Landon School in Bethesda. He retired following the 2018 season. [U.S. Lacrosse]
Bethesda restaurant helps families hold surprise graduation ceremonies
Graduations are looking very different this year.
At Medium Rare inn Bethesda on Thursday, one ceremony involved steak frites. [NBC 4]
Rockville hosting virtual Memorial Day celebration
Rockville officials are asking residents to partake in their online Memorial Day celebrations.
They want to offer their community something uplifting in these challenging times. [NBC 4]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 71 and a low around 61
