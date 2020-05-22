 Former Landon coach to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame
  • .2020
  • .Former Landon coach to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Former Landon coach to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Plus: Bethesda restaurant helps families hold surprise graduation ceremonies; Rockville hosting virtual Memorial Day celebration

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Former Landon coach to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Former Landon School lacrosse coach Rob Bordley will be one of eight new inductees into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Bordley is one of the most successful boys high school coaches ever, amassing a 655-123 record in 44 seasons at Landon School in Bethesda. He retired following the 2018 season. [U.S. Lacrosse]

Bethesda restaurant helps families hold surprise graduation ceremonies

Graduations are looking very different this year.

At Medium Rare inn Bethesda on Thursday, one ceremony involved steak frites. [NBC 4]

Rockville hosting virtual Memorial Day celebration

Rockville officials are asking residents to partake in their online Memorial Day celebrations.

They want to offer their community something uplifting in these challenging times. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 71 and a low around 61

In case you missed it…

Linowes and Blocher law firm dissolving

Montgomery County starts publishing reopening benchmarks

George’s Chophouse in Bethesda closes, unable to survive pandemic-stricken economy

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County Council unanimously passes $5.8B budget

$600M shortfall expected over two years; line of credit considered

About 90% of ballots have been delivered in Montgomery County

County Council wants State Board of Elections to address ballot problems

Retail, residential, office space proposed in downtown Bethesda project

150 residential units planned for 262-foot-tall building

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending