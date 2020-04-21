Former football star from Rockville dies
Mike Curtis, the hard-nosed linebacker who grew up in Rockville and starred at Richard Montgomery High School, Duke University and the Baltimore Colts in the ’60s and ’70s, died Monday morning in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was 77.
Known as “Mad Dog,” Curtis made a huge play in Super Bowl V, picking off a pass that set up Jim O’Brien’s game-winning field goal for the Colts. [Montgomery Community Media]
MCPS students teaching skills to younger children
Some students in Montgomery County are keeping young kids entertained during quarantine with a new online group teaching them skills they might not learn in the classroom.
Every weekday from 5 to 6 p.m., dozens of fourth- through eighth-grade students from all over log on to Zoom to learn new skills with the Kindling Curiosity Group. During the hourlong course, they can choose to learn about anything from English language arts to competitive debate. [WTOP]
Plans canceled for May special session by state legislature
The presiding officers of the Maryland General Assembly announced Monday that there will be no special session of the legislature in May.
The General Assembly, which adjourned its session 2 1/2 weeks early in mid-March, had anticipated returning to Annapolis for a special session in late May. [Maryland Matters]
