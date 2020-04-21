 Former football star from Rockville dies
  • .2020
  • .Former football star from Rockville dies

Former football star from Rockville dies

Plus: MCPS students teaching skills to younger children; Plans canceled for May special session by state legislature

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Former football star from Rockville dies

Mike Curtis, the hard-nosed linebacker who grew up in Rockville and starred at Richard Montgomery High School, Duke University and the Baltimore Colts in the ’60s and ’70s, died Monday morning in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was 77.

Known as “Mad Dog,” Curtis made a huge play in Super Bowl V, picking off a pass that set up Jim O’Brien’s game-winning field goal for the Colts. [Montgomery Community Media]

MCPS students teaching skills to younger children

Some students in Montgomery County are keeping young kids entertained during quarantine with a new online group teaching them skills they might not learn in the classroom.

Every weekday from 5 to 6 p.m., dozens of fourth- through eighth-grade students from all over log on to Zoom to learn new skills with the Kindling Curiosity Group. During the hourlong course, they can choose to learn about anything from English language arts to competitive debate. [WTOP]

Plans canceled for May special session by state legislature

The presiding officers of the Maryland General Assembly announced Monday that there will be no special session of the legislature in May.

The General Assembly, which adjourned its session 2 1/2 weeks early in mid-March, had anticipated returning to Annapolis for a special session in late May. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Windy, with thunderstorms likely by evening. The high will be around 65 and the low around 35.

In case you missed it…

MCPS won’t give letter grades for fourth marking period

More than 4,800 businesses, nonprofits apply for county’s emergency grants

County Council wants state to focus on safeguards for gun shops

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County by ZIP code

Top five in county are in Silver Spring area
Coronavirus dept of health photo

In two days, Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase 10%

10 more deaths reported in county

Coronavirus Chronicles: Viral pompoms make for unspoken artistic connections

‘This stranger had recognized my communication and responded in kind. Amid fear and uncertainty, we had found a way to delight in our shared experience.’

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending