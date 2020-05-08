 For Bethesda couple, an adoption, a pandemic and an evacuation
For Bethesda couple, an adoption, a pandemic and an evacuation

Plus: Maryland courts set tentative reopening in June; The Universities at Shady Grove to hold virtual graduation celebration

Bethesda Beat Staff
Just 20 hours after Seth and Meg Mosier of Bethesda arrived in India in March to pick up the girl they were adopting, the country sealed its borders.

They ended up getting a ride back to the U.S. on a flight that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chartered to evacuate its missionaries. [New York Times]

Maryland courts set tentative reopening in June

After months of coronavirus closures, courts across Maryland are tentatively set to begin reopening next month.

Since the courts’ activity was curtailed, “enormous” dockets of protective order cases have piled up — all with hearings scheduled within days of the court’s proposed June 8 reopening, said state Sen. Susan Lee of Montgomery County. [WTOP]

The Universities at Shady Grove to hold virtual graduation celebration

Students graduating from The Universities at Shady Grove’s nine participating universities will be recognized during a celebration on Friday at 7 p.m.

The pretaped video celebration will be presented online via Facebook and YouTube.

State Sen. Will Smith Jr. will be the keynote speaker. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with occasional rain in the afternoon. The high will be around 63 and the low around 34.

