Food distribution, anti-bullying efforts earn Gaithersburg boy presidential attention

In November, Cavanaugh partnered with Ivory, which has helped him maintain food pantries and create care packs to give to older people. Submitted photo

When Cavanaugh Bell was bullied at age 5, he told his mom he wanted to speak to the president to put a stop to it.

His mom, Llacey Simmons, told him that might be difficult to arrange.

But in May 2020, at age 7, Cavanaugh got to speak with Kamala Harris, in between when she dropped out of the race as a presidential candidate (December 2019) and when Joe Biden named her his running mate (August 2020).

Cavanaugh also was featured in the “Celebrating America” inauguration special ushering in Biden’s tenure in the White House.

Cavanaugh is an anti-bullying advocate who tries to empower people of all ages to volunteer. During the coronavirus pandemic, he has shifted his philanthropic efforts toward providing care packages for older residents.

He was concerned about his grandmother going to stores and potentially being exposed to the coronavirus. Cavanaugh spent money he was given for his birthday to make care packages with food, hand sanitizer, and other toiletries.

He gave them to his grandmother’s friends at the assisted living facility where she stayed. His story gained traction, and people pitched in to help fund the Love is Greater than COVID-19 Community Pantry.

The food pantry, which largely serves people in Rockville and Gaithersburg, has since helped more than 12,000 people, Cavanaugh said. It started out of his aunt’s house and has expanded to a local warehouse.

The story spread far and wide. Companies and individuals have donated paper towels, soap and canned goods.

His story reached Harris, who, in April, retweeted a link to an article about Cavanaugh’s care packages. Cavanaugh’s mom got in touch to set up a meet-and-greet session.

Cavanaugh and Harris spoke again in October after the Biden campaign contacted Cavanaugh. The two briefly caught up on what they had been working on in recent months.

Biden’s team wanted to include a clip of Cavanaugh in the inauguration celebration. Cavanaugh was pleased.

“I just wanted to inspire both sides, Democrats and Republicans,” he said. “That’s all I basically wanted to do.”

Cavanaugh began volunteering after being bullied at school. He struggled to eat for 11 weeks, and was depressed at 5 and a half years old.

Because of his experience, he started Cool & Dope, an organization that empowers people of all ages to volunteer and lobbies lawmakers to address bullying. The words are an acronym for “considering others’ obstacles in life” and “dish out positive energy.”

The organization’s goal is to end bullying worldwide by Nov. 20, 2030, Cavanaugh’s 18th birthday. To do so, it creates leadership opportunities for people young and old. Cavanaugh was consistently told he was too small to volunteer for other organizations.

Additionally, it raises awareness that bullying often starts before middle school and gives kids a platform to share their experiences.

Cavanaugh speaks to lawmakers to try to get anti-bullying legislation passed. He worked with the Maryland State Department of Education to start more bullying prevention training in the state, specifically for teacher bullying, which Cavanaugh said he experienced.

Maryland didn’t have the sufficient framework, definitions, or protocols in place to address bullying from authority figures, Simmons said.

“My role as his mom is to try to empower him to have his voice be heard,” she said. “So he could feel like he was powerful and he wasn’t weird and all the other things that the kids were calling him at school.”

Cavanaugh has always been sensitive, his mom said. He thinks three steps ahead, pondering how any situation will affect both him and the people around him.

In 2018, Cavanaugh and his mother drove to Mount Rushmore. As they went to the nearest grocery store, they passed the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. It was largely barren desert; Cavanaugh said he didn’t see gas stations or stores. His mom told him temperatures could reach -20 in the winter.

During the pandemic, Cavanaugh thought back to the trip. Using items in the food pantry and winter supplies, he filled a 53-foot trailer to send to the reservation in July. In September, Cavanaugh did it again.

Since the Inauguration special, donations have poured in — $5,000 in 10 hours, enough to pay for the truck to make a third trip west.