 Five Clarksburg High students arrested after gun taken to school
  • .2020
  • .Five Clarksburg High students arrested after gun taken to school

Five Clarksburg High students arrested after gun taken to school

Plus: Montgomery County working on plan to end homelessness; Blair is high on list for students graduating from three top colleges

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Five Clarksburg High students arrested after gun taken to school

Five teenagers have been charged in connection with an incident in which a gun was taken to Clarksburg High School and a student was robbed.

A teenager who brought the gun to school was robbed in a bathroom. [WTOP]

Montgomery County working on plan to end homelessness

Montgomery County officials have a goal to eradicate homelessness in the county by 2023.

The focus will be on working with community organizations, local law enforcement and hospitals. [WTOP]

Blair is high on list for students graduating from three top colleges

A study of which high schools had the most former students graduate from three top colleges had Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring at the top in Maryland.

Blair High had 10 former students graduate in 2018 from Harvard, Princeton or MIT, according to PolarisList. That total was the highest in Maryland and 15th in the U.S. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

It will be cloudy, with occasional showers. The high will be around 54 and the low around 30.

In case you missed it…

Support voiced for changing bike registration from mandatory to voluntary

Bill to bar acquisition of residences to build Beltway toll lanes hears in Annapolis

Opinion: In a new decades, Bethesda is rising to the occasion

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Navarro-Albornoz

Locally, a divide over ‘American Dirt’ as group read underway in Gaithersburg

Hispanic-American County Council members say book perpetuates immigrant stereotypes
MV ped crash resized

Updated: Pedestrian from Gaithersburg struck, killed in Montgomery Village

Crash happened near Cider Mill Apartments
Student board member finalists

Field narrowed to two candidates for student member of the school board

Richard Montgomery, Magruder juniors are finalists

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested