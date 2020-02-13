Five Clarksburg High students arrested after gun taken to school
Plus: Montgomery County working on plan to end homelessness; Blair is high on list for students graduating from three top colleges
Five Clarksburg High students arrested after gun taken to school
Five teenagers have been charged in connection with an incident in which a gun was taken to Clarksburg High School and a student was robbed.
A teenager who brought the gun to school was robbed in a bathroom. [WTOP]
Montgomery County working on plan to end homelessness
Montgomery County officials have a goal to eradicate homelessness in the county by 2023.
The focus will be on working with community organizations, local law enforcement and hospitals. [WTOP]
Blair is high on list for students graduating from three top colleges
A study of which high schools had the most former students graduate from three top colleges had Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring at the top in Maryland.
Blair High had 10 former students graduate in 2018 from Harvard, Princeton or MIT, according to PolarisList. That total was the highest in Maryland and 15th in the U.S. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
It will be cloudy, with occasional showers. The high will be around 54 and the low around 30.
In case you missed it…
Support voiced for changing bike registration from mandatory to voluntary
Bill to bar acquisition of residences to build Beltway toll lanes hears in Annapolis
Opinion: In a new decades, Bethesda is rising to the occasion