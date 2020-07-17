Firefighters receive $400,000 in federal funding
Plus: Chipotle hiring 10,000 workers, about 50 in Montgomery County; Maryland courts' phased-in reopening starts Monday
Firefighters receive $400,000 in federal funding
Maryland’s federal legislators announced July 16 the awarding of about $400,000 for firefighters in Montgomery County to continue purchasing personal protective equipment.
Montgomery County will receive $357,800 and the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad will receive $45,780 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters – COVID-19 Supplemental program. [Montgomery Community Media]
Chipotle hiring 10,000 workers, about 50 in Montgomery County
Chipotle announced Thursday that it will hire approximately 10,000 new workers nationwide over the next few months to accommodate brand growth amid COVID-19.
At least 50 positions will open in Montgomery County alone, said Erin Wolford, Chipotle’s senior director of external communications. [Montgomery Community Media]
Maryland courts’ phased-in reopening starts Monday
Maryland courts will reopen to the public Monday as part of a five-stage phase-in plan.
While some non-jury trials will resume and clerk’s offices in both District and Circuit courts will fully reopen to the public, it’s still not going to be business as usual. [WBAL]
Today’s weather
A mix of sun and clouds, with a possible stray shower. The high will be around 94 and the low around 73.
In case you missed it…
MCPS ‘absolutely will’ tell students’ parents about COVID-19 exposures, Smith says
Families reeling after fire damages Bethesda house