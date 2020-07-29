 Firefighters, police join 90th birthday parade for man who sewed 300 masks
Plus: More than a dozen people displaced after apartment fire; Montgomery County animal shelter to reopen Aug. 6

Bethesda Beat Staff
Montgomery County police and local fire engines helped celebrate the 90th birthday of a man who sewed hundreds of masks for health care workers. A drive-thru parade was held July 25.

In April, Dan Willkens made local headlines for sewing masks for hospital workers at Suburban Hospital during a shortage of personal protective equipment. Police said that as of July, Willkens had sewn “approximately 300” masks for Suburban Hospital. [Fox 5]

More than a dozen people displaced after apartment fire

More than two dozen people were displaced after an apartment fire on Monday.

The blaze at the three-story apartment building broke out around 7:40 p.m. at the Carroll Apartments near Piney Branch in the Silver Spring area. It took about 100 firefighters to put out the fire that spread to 11 units, said officials with the Montgomery County Fire Department. [Washington Post]

Montgomery County animal shelter to reopen Aug. 6

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood plans to reopen for the public on Aug. 6.

It had been closed since March because of the coronavirus. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 93 and a low around 73

In case you missed it…

MCPS official says wave of sexual allegations on social media mostly unnamed, happened outside school

County takes action against restaurants considered repeat offenders on COVID-19 violations

County Council to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, asks MCPS to review curriculum

