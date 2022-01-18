Firefighter shares story after almost losing his life to COVID-19

Montgomery County firefighter Chris Gotwols talked about his nine-month battle with long COVID-19 and why he’s urging his peers to get vaccinated. [Fox 5]

Teen dies suddenly outside Montgomery College, cause of death unclear

Montgomery County police are trying to figure out how a teen died during Sunday night’s storm.

The unidentified juvenile was struck down suddenly on the sidewalk right next to Montgomery College. [WUSA]

Pipe on Purple Line land sends water shooting into air for hours

A pipe on Purple Line land in Silver Spring began shooting water into the air for hours Sunday night, fascinating and scaring residents in the immediate area.

The column of bone-chilling water, resembling a geyser or waterspout, rained down onto Wayne Avenue, beside Silver Spring International Middle School. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Sunshine and clouds, with a high around 37 and a low around 25

In case you missed it…

