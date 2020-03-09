Fire displaces family in Silver Spring
Plus: Students take on robotics challenges; Town Courier shuts down
A basement fire displaced a family of five early Sunday morning in Silver Spring.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials reported that a fire occurred at 5:30 a.m. at 10412 Gatewood Terrace in the Hillandale area of Silver Spring. [WTOP]
Students take on robotics challenges
Top high school robotics teams from Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia faced off over the weekend at Walt Whitman High School.
The outline of the challenge is released in January, and teams have to build and program a robot to complete a series of tasks. This year, they were shooting playground balls into an elevated goal, then hanging and balancing from a seesaw. [WTOP]
Town Courier shuts down
The Town Courier, a newspaper in Gaithersburg, is closing after 17 years.
Pam Schipper, the editor of The Town Courier, wrote in an email to MyMCMedia that the newspaper was funded entirely by advertising revenue and “the suspension was due to not enough advertising revenue to meet costs.”
The Town Courier covered the Kentlands, Lakelands, Quince Orchard Park, and Washingtonian Woods areas. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
It will be mostly sunny, with a high around 72 and a low around 54.
