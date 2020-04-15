 Final Purple Line lawsuit rejected
  • .2020
  • .Final Purple Line lawsuit rejected

Final Purple Line lawsuit rejected

Plus: Metro wants passengers to wear face covering; Free online classes through Senior Planet Montgomery

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Final Purple Line lawsuit rejected

A federal judge in Maryland has rejected the third and final lawsuit brought by opponents of the state’s Purple Line project.

In a 21-page ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar rejected the opponents’ arguments that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had improperly allowed construction crews to discharge dredge and fill into streams. [Washington Post]

Metro wants passengers to wear face covering

Metro is asking everyone who rides its buses, trains and MetroAccess vehicles to wear face masks or cloth face coverings to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The transit agency cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended in early April that everyone wear masks in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Commuters won’t be denied transportation if they don’t wear face masks. [NBC 4]

Free online classes through Senior Planet Montgomery

Senior Planet Montgomery, a technology training program for people age 60 and older, is offering free online classes this week focused on how to thrive at home.

The classes offered live will include Zoom video conferencing, mindfulness apps, online shopping and sharing local resources with residents, according to the county. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Rain showers early, then sun by the afternoon. The high will be around 54 and the low around 38.

In case you missed it…

County employees to get hazard pay for working during pandemic

As Montgomery County mask requirement begins, grocery customers say most complied

Union says park employees have unsafe work conditions during pandemic

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (33)

Montgomery County COVID-19 cases rise 78% in past week

State now releasing data about 'probable' deaths

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: April 7-14

Notable homes sold in the past week

County considering redevelopment of Chevy Chase Library

2018 report found mold, asbestos, lead

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Marketing Internship Summer 2020 |

Washington Wizards

Marketing Assistant |

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

Production Coordinator |

Walker & Dunlop

Director of International Admissions |

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

Communications Specialist |

National Children's Museum

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending