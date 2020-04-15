.Final Purple Line lawsuit rejected

In a 21-page ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar rejected the opponents’ arguments that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had improperly allowed construction crews to discharge dredge and fill into streams. [Washington Post]
Metro wants passengers to wear face covering
Metro is asking everyone who rides its buses, trains and MetroAccess vehicles to wear face masks or cloth face coverings to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The transit agency cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended in early April that everyone wear masks in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Commuters won’t be denied transportation if they don’t wear face masks. [NBC 4]
Free online classes through Senior Planet Montgomery
Senior Planet Montgomery, a technology training program for people age 60 and older, is offering free online classes this week focused on how to thrive at home.
The classes offered live will include Zoom video conferencing, mindfulness apps, online shopping and sharing local resources with residents, according to the county. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Rain showers early, then sun by the afternoon. The high will be around 54 and the low around 38.
In case you missed it…
