Ficker disbarred, pledges gubernatorial bid will continue

Robin Ficker has been disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals.

The colorful Montgomery County defense attorney, a Republican candidate for governor, confirmed on Friday that he was barred from practicing law, following a lengthy disbarment process initiated by the state’s Attorney Grievance Commission. [Maryland Matters]

New Silver Spring chef feeds residents displaced by explosion

Charlie Palmer Steak D.C. alum Mike Ellis, who’s close to opening downtown Silver Spring’s anticipated American restaurant J. Hollinger’s, is now shifting gears to feed his new neighbors in need.

After a massive blast sent Friendly Garden Apartments up in flames, the America Red Cross asked if Ellis could make meals for affected tenants. [Eater]

County asks for new or gently used prom dresses

For families that are struggling, Montgomery County will be providing free prom dresses.

The county is asking residents to drop off new or gently used dresses at recreation centers. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, then rain, with a high around 80 and a low around 40

In case you missed it…

Developers for Silver Spring food hall announce two vendors

More than $300K pours in to help residents after apartment complex explosion

New York-based French bakery coming to Bethesda Row

