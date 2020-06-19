Federal judge rules gay couple’s daughter was U.S. citizen at birth
Plus: Elections board worries about ballot privacy, considers concealing voters’ signatures; Inspectors canvass Montgomery County before phase 2 reopening
A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday said the State Department must recognize the U.S. citizenship of a gay couple’s daughter who was born in Canada via surrogate.
U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang ruled in favor of Roee Kiviti and Adiel Kiviti of Chevy Chase, Md., who were legally married in California in 2013. Their daughter, Kessem Kiviti, was born in February 2019. [Washington Blade]
Elections board worries about ballot privacy, considers concealing voters’ signatures
The Maryland Board of Elections agreed Thursday to survey local election boards about whether a privacy envelope should be included with vote-by-mail ballots for upcoming elections.
“Some of our voters have voiced concerns that the design of the vote-by-mail ballot compromised their privacy because there was no privacy envelope to prevent individuals from viewing their full name, signature and other information on the side of the envelope where the voter executed the oath,” the Montgomery County Board of Elections wrote in a letter to state election administrators. [Baltimore Sun]
Inspectors canvass Montgomery County before phase 2 reopening
As Montgomery County gets ready for phase 2 of its reopening Friday, some county workers are chipping in to make sure the process is going smoothly.
They’re normally charged with enforcing the county’s housing code, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been pressed into service as “ambassadors” to businesses that are opening back up. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Scattered thunderstorms, with a high around 81 and a low around 67
