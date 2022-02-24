Family wants to close loophole in DUI law named for fallen officer
The father of Montgomery County police officer Noah Leotta, who was killed by a drunken driver in 2015, is working to close what they say is a loophole in the law that bears Noah’s name.
Anyone convicted of driving under the influence or while intoxicated must install interlock devices they have to breathe into to operate their vehicles, but Noah Leotta’s father, Rich, said judges are not imposing that requirement about 60% of the time. [NBC 4]
Local leaders support ‘just cause’ laws to protect tenants
Fair housing advocates and others urged state lawmakers Tuesday to pass “just cause” legislation to allow local governments to require landlords to cite a qualifying circumstance when not renewing a tenant’s lease.
Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins (D-Silver Spring) said she introduced the bill because landlords in Maryland don’t need to provide any reason for non-renewal. [Maryland Matters]
Students press leaders to expand composting program in schools
Spring came early for some Maryland state leaders in Annapolis as students from Montgomery and Frederick counties urged them to “go green” and support a composting bill under consideration.
Those students delivered hundreds of postcards by elementary school students who wrote about the importance of recycling, composting and a “green” future. [WUSA]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with occasional rain. The high will be around 36 and the low around 33.
In case you missed it…
3 Park Police officers were unlawfully terminated over vaccination mandate, union claims
Clarksburg High School freshman has died, principal says