Family wants to close loophole in DUI law named for fallen officer

The father of Montgomery County police officer Noah Leotta, who was killed by a drunken driver in 2015, is working to close what they say is a loophole in the law that bears Noah’s name.

Anyone convicted of driving under the influence or while intoxicated must install interlock devices they have to breathe into to operate their vehicles, but Noah Leotta’s father, Rich, said judges are not imposing that requirement about 60% of the time. [NBC 4]