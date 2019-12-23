 Family Crowdfunds for Gaithersburg Couple Injured in New Zealand Volcanic Eruption
Plus: Hiker injured on Billy Goat Trail; Church donates handicapped-accessible van to Silver Spring family

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
The family of a Gaithersburg couple injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand this month is raising money online to help them pay their medical bills and other expenses.

Rick Reed and Ivy Kohn Reed suffered third- and fourth-degree burns on Dec. 9, relatives say. The Reeds had been visiting their son, Mike, in Australia, then took a cruise in New Zealand.

A GoFundMe page had raised $25,000 toward a $35,000 goal as of Sunday night. [WTOP].

Hiker injured on Billy Goat Trail

A woman was injured Sunday when she fell on the Billy Goat Trail along the Potomac River around 12:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue officials said they took her by boat to an area near the Old Angler’s Inn in Potomac. She was expected to recover quickly [WTOP].

Church gives handicapped-accessible van to Silver Spring family

St. Andrew Apostle School raised $35,000 to donate a handicapped-accessible van to the family of Ivonne Correa of Silver Spring, who has spina bifida.

Correa uses a wheelchair and has had 27 back surgeries [WJLA].

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.

