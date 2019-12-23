Family Crowdfunds for Gaithersburg Couple Injured in New Zealand Volcanic Eruption
Plus: Hiker injured on Billy Goat Trail; Church donates handicapped-accessible van to Silver Spring family
Family crowdfunds for Gaithersburg couple injured in New Zealand volcanic eruption
The family of a Gaithersburg couple injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand this month is raising money online to help them pay their medical bills and other expenses.
Rick Reed and Ivy Kohn Reed suffered third- and fourth-degree burns on Dec. 9, relatives say. The Reeds had been visiting their son, Mike, in Australia, then took a cruise in New Zealand.
A GoFundMe page had raised $25,000 toward a $35,000 goal as of Sunday night. [WTOP].
Hiker injured on Billy Goat Trail
A woman was injured Sunday when she fell on the Billy Goat Trail along the Potomac River around 12:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue officials said they took her by boat to an area near the Old Angler’s Inn in Potomac. She was expected to recover quickly [WTOP].
Church gives handicapped-accessible van to Silver Spring family
St. Andrew Apostle School raised $35,000 to donate a handicapped-accessible van to the family of Ivonne Correa of Silver Spring, who has spina bifida.
Correa uses a wheelchair and has had 27 back surgeries [WJLA].
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.
